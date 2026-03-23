Trump names biggest enemy of the US – and it is neither Iran nor Cuba

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Who is the biggest enemy of the US?

Some would say Russia, others China, perhaps Iran (considering the ongoing war, now in its fourth week), or Cuba, the long-time ally of Russia just off the coast of Florida.

Well, according to US President Donald Trump, none of these countries is the biggest enemy of the US. In fact, it is not even a foreign power.

With the death of Iran

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, March 22, Donald Trump stated that “with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!”

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It is unclear what Trump means by “the death of Iran”, as the regime still exists, despite heavy US and Israeli attacks since February 28.

In another post, published on March 21, Trump slams the “Radical Left Democrats” for hurting “so many people”, blaming the Democrats for allowing millions of criminals to enter the US.

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Open the Strait, or else

During the weekend, Donald Trump also gave Iran an ultimatum.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

According to the timestamp on the post, it was published on March 22 at 12:44 AM, meaning the ultimatum will run out within the next 14 hours.

Iran’s biggest power plant is a nuclear power plant.

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Sources: The Guardian, Danish TV 2, CNN, Truth Social posts