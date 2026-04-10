Russia’s Budget Deficit Blows Past Annual Target in Just 3 Months

Russia’s financial outlook has come under pressure after a sharp imbalance emerged far earlier than expected. New figures reveal the country has already exceeded its planned annual deficit within just the first quarter.

Others are reading now

The development highlights growing strain on state finances as revenues fall and spending accelerates.

Early shortfall

According to The Moscow Times, citing Finance Ministry data, Russia’s federal budget deficit reached 4.6 trillion rubles ($58.8 billion) between January and March 2026.

This figure surpasses the government’s full-year target of 3.8 trillion rubles ($48.6 billion).

Compared to the same period last year, the deficit has widened significantly, increasing by 2.6 trillion rubles.

Falling revenues

The imbalance has been driven in part by declining income. Total revenues dropped 8.2% to 8.3 trillion rubles in the first three months of the year.

Also read

At the same time, government spending rose sharply, climbing 17% to 12.9 trillion rubles.

The gap between income and expenditure has intensified pressure on the federal budget.

Energy hit

The steepest decline came from oil and gas revenues, which fell by 45% to 1.4 trillion rubles.

While non-energy tax income rose 7.1% to 6.9 trillion rubles, it was not enough to offset losses tied to hydrocarbons.

The drop reflects Russia’s continued reliance on energy exports as a key source of state income.

Also read

Government response

Despite the figures, the Finance Ministry said the budget was being implemented “in accordance with the target parameters of the structural deficit”.

Officials appear to be counting on improved conditions later in the year to stabilize finances.

Hopes for recovery

According to Reuters calculations cited by The Moscow Times, oil tax revenues could rebound in April, potentially doubling to 700 billion rubles.

Higher global energy prices, influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, may provide a boost.

As one of the world’s largest oil exporters, Russia could benefit from sustained price increases, though the extent of any recovery will depend on how long the conflict-driven market conditions persist.

Also read

Sources: The Moscow Times, Reuters



