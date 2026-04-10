Unnamed “partners” have asked Ukraine to stop hitting Russian oil refineries, Zelenskyy says

The request has allegedly come from both political and military sources.

Others are reading now

Tensions over global energy supplies are shaping decisions far beyond the battlefield.

As conflict spreads across regions, pressure is mounting on countries whose actions could influence global markets.

Ukraine now finds itself balancing military strategy with international expectations.

Quiet pressure builds

According to The Kyiv Independent, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s allies had asked Kyiv to avoid targeting Russian oil refineries, though he did not name the countries involved.

Speaking at a closed-door briefing on April 8, he said such appeals were made at “various levels,” spanning political and military channels.

Also read

Despite being outmatched on the front lines, Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced long-range drones to strike infrastructure inside Russia, including energy facilities tied to the war effort.

This echoes similar remarks from the Ukrainian president, made in late March. The BBC reported at the time, that Zelenskyy told reporters in a WhatsApp voice message, that “if Russia is ready not to strike Ukraine’s energy, then we’ll respond by not attacking theirs.”

Strikes continue

According to Zelensky, some countries were encouraged to boost production or expand transit capacity, while Ukraine was asked to scale back attacks. “Some were asked to increase production, others to increase transit capacity, and we were asked to reduce our strikes—that is, our responses to Russian attacks. Because they believed this would affect energy prices.”

There is little indication Kyiv has changed course. On April 7, Ukraine’s General Staff reported a strike on Russia’s Ust-Luga oil terminal in Leningrad Oblast, damaging export infrastructure.

While the battlefield impact of these operations remains unclear, Ukraine appears determined to erode Russia’s resources from a distance.

Also read

Energy fears rise

The requests come as global oil markets face renewed strain. Prices have surged during the ongoing war involving Iran, now in its sixth week, with key energy infrastructure targeted across the region.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments, has intensified concerns about supply disruptions and price volatility.

“During the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, our partners sent different messages to various countries whose actions could influence the situation,” Zelensky said.

Sources: Bloomberg, The Kyiv Independent, The BBC