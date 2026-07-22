Ryan Gosling breathes sigh of relief as studio updates movie poster

Small mistakes have a funny way of staying with people for years.

A minor choice made on a busy day can easily turn into an awkward memory that refuses to fade away. Even Hollywood superstars find themselves staring at past decisions and wishing for a second chance, reports DR News.

Ten year itch

A tiny detail on the poster for La La Land has bothered leading actor Ryan Gosling for ten years. DR News reported that the movie studio behind the hit musical has finally edited the artwork for its anniversary.

During a famous dance scene with co-star Emma Stone, Gosling decided to hold his hand flat instead of keeping it upright as originally planned. He made the choice on set because he felt it looked stylish, even though nobody else on crew agreed with his opinion at the time.

At the time, Gosling had no idea that the photograph would become the official poster for the blockbuster movie. As a result, his awkward pose ended up displayed on billboards and cinema screens around the globe.

Looking back on the moment during a 2024 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gosling admitted that he regretted the choice. “You know what would have been cooler than the flat hand? This,” Ryan Gosling said at the time, tilting his wrist to show the intended position.

Making it right

The long wait for a fix is finally over. Studio executives at Lionsgate quietly updated the iconic poster art for the milestone release, adjusting Gosling’s hand so that it aligns smoothly with his arm.

According to The New York Times, Lionsgate global television marketing director Justin Manfredi confirmed that the studio reached out to the actor before making the digital correction.

Manfredi noted that Gosling “is happy” with the new look. “We told him about it and we were allowed to do it,” Justin Manfredi said.

With the updated anniversary edition hitting theaters, the Hollywood star can finally put a decade of poster frustration behind him.

Sources: DR News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Lionsgate