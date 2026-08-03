OpenAI CEO Sam Altman faced widespread ridicule after suggesting parents replace real conversations on the morning drive to school with AI-generated podcasts summarizing their children’s daily schedules.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sparked widespread amusement and criticism after pitching artificial intelligence as an ideal replacement for basic morning conversations between parents and their children.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Altman shared what he described as a “cool use case” for the company’s enterprise offering, ChatGPT Work. He suggested parents sync their family calendars and feed their children’s personal interests into the system. From there, the AI could generate a customized daily podcast for the morning drive to school, blending updates on upcoming birthday parties, afternoon soccer games, and relevant news into a single synthetic broadcast.

The reaction from the public was swift—and pointedly incredulous. The post drew massive engagement across social media, led by a concise viral response from Alex Hirsch, creator of the animated series Gravity Falls.

“What if you just talked to your children?” Hirsch replied.

By Saturday morning, Hirsch’s simple reminder of human interaction had vastly outpaced Altman’s pitch, garnering over 122,000 likes and 9,000 reposts compared to Altman’s roughly 9,600 likes and 300 reposts.

Automating the human experience

According to a TechCrunch report, the pitch reflects a growing executive push to insert artificial intelligence into the messiest, most personal corners of family life. Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed he had swapped out listening to his favorite podcasts on his morning drive in favor of having an AI chatbot summarize them for him. Meta is similarly testing an AI application designed to generate automated bedtime stories for children.

This is not the first time Altman has framed AI as an essential parenting surrogate. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the OpenAI CEO remarked, “I cannot imagine having gone through figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT,” before acknowledging that humanity had managed the task without software for millennia.

Commercial push meets real-world risks

Courting parents is an explicit strategic goal for OpenAI. The company recently posted a job opening for a product manager tasking them with building trust-sensitive consumer experiences for families.

Yet the effort to position chatbots as trusted domestic companions arrives amid serious legal headwinds. OpenAI currently faces multiple lawsuits from families alleging that ChatGPT played a direct role in loved ones’ psychological delusions and suicides. In response to the litigation, OpenAI stated it is continuously improving how its models handle sensitive human interactions.