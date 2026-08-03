Teen golfer exposes Trump’s petty meltdown: “He didn’t even say congratulations”

The president did not take the loss well.

Golf tests a person’s character under pressure. When the stakes get high, the polite facade often slips away. That is exactly what happened when a famous billionaire faced off against a teenager.

A stunning comeback

Donald Trump loves to brag about his golf skills. He recently celebrated another club championship victory in Bedminster, pushing his claimed total past 40 titles.

But a ghost from his past tells a different story. The Irish Star reports that the former president suffered a humiliating defeat back in 2007.

It happened during a tournament at his Westchester club. Trump faced off against Adam Levin, who was just 15 years old at the time.

Penalties and pride

The older man took a commanding lead early in the match. He was up four holes with only five left to play.

Trump even enforced two strict rules against the teenager. He called penalties on Levin for brushing the grass and fixing a tiny mark on the green.

Feeling confident, Trump turned to the small crowd watching them play. Levin claimed his older opponent bragged, “The kid put up a good fight, didn’t he?”

That smug comment completely changed the game. Levin clawed his way back to tie the match, and he eventually won the whole thing on the second playoff hole.

Cold handshake

The billionaire did not take the loss well. The teenager remembered a tense and awkward finish to their long day on the course.

“He didn’t even say ‘Congratulations’ or ‘Good match,'” Levin recalled, according to the Irish Star. “He didn’t look me in the eye. He just shook my hand and walked off.”

They had spent six hours together on the grass. There was plenty of time for conversation, but Levin said the real estate mogul only cared about himself.

“But all he ever said was, ‘Isn’t this course fantastic?’ and ‘Aren’t these facilities the best?'” Levin explained.

Decades of doubt

This petty behavior aligns with long-standing rumors about the politician. Sportswriter Rick Reilly investigated his extensive history of cheating claims for The Guardian.

Reilly concluded that the famous golfer bends the rules constantly. “When it comes to cheating, he’s an 11 on a scale of one to 10,” the journalist wrote.

Trump completely rejects these accusations. He claims his critics simply lie.

“I always thought he was a terrible writer,” Trump said about Reilly. “I absolutely killed him, and he wrote very inaccurately. I would say that he’s a very dishonest writer.”

Sources: The Irish Star, The Guardian