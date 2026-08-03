Medical expert weighs in as Trump’s appearance comes under scrutiny

Trump’s neck becomes subject of cosmetic surgery assessment.

Public discussion about Donald Trump’s appearance has once again prompted expert analysis, with a cosmetic surgeon offering an opinion on what may explain visible changes around the president’s neck.

Rather than attributing the appearance to cosmetic surgery gone wrong, the specialist says natural aging is the most likely explanation and outlines what treatment options would typically be considered if someone wanted to address significant skin laxity.

Trump, who turned 80 in June, has attracted renewed attention over the appearance of the skin around his neck during recent public appearances.

Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, a London-based aesthetic practitioner whose consultations are coordinated through Longevita, told the Mirror US that publicly available images do not suggest a cosmetic procedure has gone wrong.

“From what is publicly visible, this doesn’t appear to be consistent with a cosmetic procedure that has failed. Natural ageing remains the most likely explanation,” she said.

According to Dr. Seymenoglu, visible changes to the neck are common with age, regardless of whether someone has undergone cosmetic treatment in the past.

“The ageing process doesn’t stop after cosmetic treatment. As the years pass, the skin and underlying structures continue to change, so it’s entirely possible for the neck to develop more visible laxity over time.”

Surgery would likely be the most effective option

Asked what treatments are generally recommended for pronounced neck sagging, the cosmetic surgeon said surgical procedures tend to provide the most significant improvement once loose skin and muscle relaxation become more advanced.

“When there is significant skin laxity and relaxation of the platysma muscle, the most effective option would usually be a surgical approach, such as a neck lift or facelift with neck rejuvenation,” Dr. Seymenoglu explained. “Once the looseness is more advanced, non-surgical treatments are unlikely to achieve the same level of correction.”

She added that treatment plans always depend on the individual patient and the extent of the changes being addressed.

Based on pricing at high-end cosmetic surgery clinics in the United States, Dr. Seymenoglu estimated that a neck lift would typically cost between $15,000 and $30,000, while a facelift combined with neck rejuvenation could range from roughly $30,000 to more than $50,000.

“A neck lift alone in the U.S. can often fall within the $15,000–$30,000 range, while a facelift combined with neck work can reach $30,000–$50,000 or more at premium practices. The final cost depends on the individual treatment plan and the extent of correction required,” she said.

Her assessment focused solely on general cosmetic surgery principles and what can be observed publicly, noting that no conclusions about any individual’s medical history or treatment can be made without a direct clinical examination.