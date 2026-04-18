Scientists say outdoor sleep improves rest

For many people, a good night’s sleep can feel increasingly out of reach in a world filled with screens and artificial light. But scientists say the solution may be surprisingly simple.

Spending time outdoors, even briefly, could help reset the body’s natural rhythm and improve sleep long after returning home.

Natural reset

According to the BBC, research suggests that sleeping outside can help realign the body’s internal clock with natural light cycles.

Kenneth Wright, director of the Sleep and Chronobiology Laboratory at the University of Colorado Boulder, found that camping without artificial light can shift sleep patterns earlier.

“A key finding from the study is that our circadian rhythm is earlier after [exposure to the] natural light-dark cycle,” he said.

Out of sync

Modern lifestyles often keep people awake long after sunset, which researchers link to health issues such as depression and heart disease.

Artificial lighting can disrupt melatonin levels, the hormone that signals when it is time to sleep, leaving people feeling tired even after waking.

Wright explained that indoor lighting can delay the body’s natural rhythm, meaning it may still signal sleep even after a person has woken up.

Benefits outdoors

Spending time in natural light appears to reverse some of these effects.

In one study, participants on a camping trip experienced a shift in their sleep cycle of about two hours earlier. Other research found campers could sleep longer overall, even if they woke occasionally during the night.

“Sleeping outside keeps us more in sync with our biology, not just the environment,” Wright said.

Sounds and setting

Beyond light exposure, the outdoor environment itself may also play a role.

Surveys cited by the BBC found that many campers report better sleep due to natural sounds such as rain, wind and wildlife.

Some participants said these sounds were calming, helping them fall asleep more easily than in urban environments.

Adjusting to change

Experts note that it can take time to adapt to sleeping outdoors, particularly for those unfamiliar with camping.

However, even small changes, such as reducing artificial light in the evening, may help bring sleep patterns closer to natural rhythms.

Researchers suggest that reconnecting with natural light cycles could offer a simple way to improve sleep and overall wellbeing.

Sources: BBC



