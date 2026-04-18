Wildflowers move to cities as countryside declines

Once a defining feature of the British countryside, wildflower meadows have dramatically declined over the past century. As farmland practices intensify and natural habitats shrink, these plants are increasingly turning up in unexpected places.

Researchers now say cities may offer a surprising refuge for species struggling to survive elsewhere.

Rural decline

According to the BBC, the UK has lost around 97% of its wildflower meadows over the last 100 years. At the same time, more than half of native plant species have been in decline since the 1950s.

Experts link this to modern agriculture, including the use of fertilisers and pesticides, as well as reduced grazing. Invasive species and climate change are also adding pressure.

Wildflowers, which grow naturally without being planted, are particularly sensitive to competition from other plants.

Urban opportunity

Despite their decline in rural areas, wildflowers are increasingly thriving in cities.

Researchers say urban environments provide the kind of conditions these plants prefer. “They need an unstable environment, because in stable environments, only a few species survive,” said pollinator ecologist Nadine Mitschunas.

Cities offer a mix of habitats such as pavements, parks and riverbanks, allowing different species to find suitable conditions with less competition.

Unexpected habitats

Brownfield land, often left unused after industrial activity, has also become an important space for wildflowers.

These areas tend to have poor soil and sometimes contain pollutants, which can actually support plant diversity. Some species have adapted to grow in such conditions, where fewer competitors can survive.

Researchers say these neglected spaces can become valuable ecosystems if left undisturbed.

Boosting biodiversity

Wildflowers play a key role in supporting insects, which in turn help maintain wider ecosystems.

“The higher the population of wildflowers, the more invertebrates you have in terms of species richness and overall numbers, and this has effects up the food chain,” said Cicely Marshall from the University of Cambridge.

Studies suggest urban wildflower areas can be just as beneficial for biodiversity as traditional meadows, attracting insects and even increasing bat activity.

Changing attitudes

However, expanding wildflower spaces in cities is not without challenges.

Some people view them as untidy compared to traditional lawns, leading to resistance in certain areas. Researchers say this perception can limit efforts to increase biodiversity.

“But we need to accept a bit of wildness and untidiness. We can’t exist as humans alone; we’re part of nature and we need to let nature in,” Mitschunas said.

Sources: BBC



