Scientists uncover evidence of recent human evolutionary shifts

Human evolution did not come to a halt after prehistoric times. New evidence suggests it may have picked up pace, reshaping populations as lifestyles and environments shifted.

A sweeping look at ancient DNA reveals hundreds of changes over thousands of years, offering clues about how modern traits developed and why some remain today.

The research, published in Nature, focuses on the era when humans moved from hunting to settled farming.

This transformation reshaped diets, daily life and exposure to illness. Traits once useful for survival in uncertain conditions appear to have become less relevant as food supplies stabilised.

Other characteristics became more widespread. Variants linked to movement and resistance to infection appear more frequently in later populations, though scientists are still working to understand why certain traits spread more than others.

Hundreds of changes

Drawing on DNA from more than 15,800 ancient individuals across over 10,000 archaeological sites, the analysis traces long-term biological shifts with unusual clarity.

Researchers identified 479 genes that changed measurably over millennia, pointing to sustained natural selection rather than coincidence, GB News writes.

One example involves variants associated with red hair, which show up more often in later groups. The research does not claim the trait itself was advantageous, but suggests it may have increased alongside other helpful adaptations.

Lead author Ali Akbari said: “Instead of searching for the scars natural selection leaves in present-day genomes, we can now watch how selection shaped biology in real time.”

Gains and trade-offs

Not all changes were beneficial.

Some adaptations came with clear downsides. Variants linked to coeliac disease, for instance, are more common today, even though the condition can cause serious health issues.

The authors argue these same traits may have helped protect against infections in the past. Evolution, in this sense, appears to favour balance rather than perfection.

Other patterns move in the opposite direction. Markers associated with male pattern baldness and rheumatoid arthritis are becoming less frequent in the data.

Taken together, the findings challenge the idea that human evolution slowed dramatically in recent history. Instead, they suggest it remains ongoing, with insights from ancient DNA now helping researchers better understand modern disease and potentially guide future medical advances.

Sources: GB News, Nature