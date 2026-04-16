City of London presses Prince Andrew to give up inherited civic honour

A rare standoff is unfolding in the City of London, where tradition and modern scrutiny are colliding. Officials are now relying on persuasion rather than power, as rules limit what they can enforce.

The Freedom of the City, an honour with roots stretching back to 1237, has become entangled in controversy surrounding Prince Andrew.

Unlike most recipients, he did not receive it through nomination. GB News reports the status passed automatically through family lineage, via his father Prince Philip, who was granted it in 1948.

That distinction places it outside the usual decision-making process, meaning the City of London Corporation cannot simply withdraw it.

A spokesperson confirmed the unusual position, explaining that inherited freedoms fall beyond the authority of elected members.

Call for resignation

With no formal route to revoke the title, officials have now instead asked the former Prince Andrew to step away from it voluntarily.

The Corporation has written to him outlining its position, indicating that any decision now rests with him rather than the institution.

According to GB News, members will review the situation again once a response is received, leaving open the question of what, if anything, can follow.

A request such as this is highly uncommon and underline how difficult it can be to address honours granted under historic rules.

Mounting scrutiny

The appeal comes as pressure continues to build around the King’s brother. Reuters reported that he was arrested in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, an allegation he denies while investigations continue.

His public standing had already shifted significantly in late 2025, when King Charles III removed all of his royal titles amid controversy linked to Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by Sky News.

Today, the Freedom of the City carries little real privilege and is largely symbolic, often associated with ceremonial gestures like driving sheep across London Bridge.

Even so, the debate around Andrew’s status points to a broader issue: Historic honours can outlast the systems meant to oversee them, leaving institutions with limited options when reputational concerns arise.

Sources: GB News, Reuters, Sky News