Secret messages from Trump’s aide reveal she wanted him to ‘punish’ her

Wolff claimed he saw messages that created a panic among the Secret Service.

Proximity to power can create strange dynamics.

When you spend every waking hour with a world leader, the boundaries of a normal workplace often blur.

And sometimes, the paperwork passed across the desk gets incredibly personal.

Always by his side

Natalie Harp works as Donald Trump’s executive assistant. She shadows the 80-year-old president constantly, following him everywhere from private meetings to golf outings.

Her constant presence recently earned her a strange nickname according to Daily Express. She is known as the human printer because she carries a wireless machine to hand him positive news articles on demand.

But those stacks of printed paper allegedly contain more than just flattering headlines. A new wave of political gossip suggests the aide slips highly unusual private messages into the mix.

Deeply personal notes

Two New York Times reporters broke the initial story. Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan claimed in their book, Regime Change, that Harp left notes for the president in personal spaces.

One note reportedly told the commander in chief, “You are all that matters to me.”

Author Michael Wolff just added fresh details during a conversation on the Daily Beast show Inside Trump’s Head. He told journalist Joanna Coles that the notes caused serious alarm among staff.

Strange language

Wolff claimed he saw messages that created a panic among the Secret Service. He noted that staff intervened because “they saw her as a danger to herself and to him.”

The author described the messages as clear love letters. He said she wrote phrases telling the president that he was the Alpha and the Omega.

Then the conversation took a darker turn. Wolff recalled seeing “weird kind of language of…which kind of suggests him punishing her.”

Crossing the line

He quickly added that he did not want to explore that specific dynamic any further. Coles tried to offer a softer explanation, asking if the papers were simply motivational tools meant to encourage the president.

Wolff completely rejected that innocent theory. He told Coles that the tone of the letters went far beyond standard workplace encouragement.

He interpreted the writings as a sign of total devotion. “She doesn’t say this, but I think that’s the tone of this,” Wolff explained. He summarized the underlying feeling as, “‘I love you. I exist because of you. I exist only in your shadow’.”

Sources: The Daily Beast, The New York Times, Regime Change, Daily Express