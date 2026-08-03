Questions grow after Trump is reportedly caught asleep 14 times

Observers point to recurring pattern in Trump’s public appearances.

Fresh questions are once again being raised about Donald Trump’s health after a growing number of observers claimed the U.S. president has repeatedly appeared to fall asleep during public events over the past year.

Attention has intensified following a collection of videos and photographs circulating online that allegedly show the 80-year-old president dozing off at official appearances. Reports also point to other visible signs of aging, including bruising and swelling that have sparked renewed public discussion about his condition.

According to material compiled by X user Jamesetta Williams, Trump has allegedly been seen nodding off during public appearances 14 times since July 2025, with many commenting on the compilation, showing concern for the POTUS.

Williams described the pattern as a “major age related crisis,” while also claiming the incidents appear to be happening “once or twice a month.”

Although no official medical assessment has linked the alleged episodes to any specific health issue, the growing number of recordings has fueled speculation across social media and political circles.

New book adds to the debate

Discussion surrounding the president’s health has also been amplified by the recent publication of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, written by former White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Based on more than 1,000 interviews conducted over two years, the authors argue that Trump’s behavior has changed during his second term.

Among their claims are that the president keeps unusually late hours, can behave unpredictably and has shown increasing “moments of fatigue.”

The book also alleges that Trump’s hearing has deteriorated during his second term and claims he has lost much of what the authors describe as the verbal restraint he previously displayed.

Questions about Trump’s physical condition have surfaced repeatedly since his return to the White House, particularly as he became the oldest person ever inaugurated as U.S. president.

Neither the White House nor Trump has publicly responded to the latest claims regarding the alleged sleeping incidents or the assertions made in Haberman and Swan’s biography.