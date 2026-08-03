Even domestic trips to natural wonders like Siberia’s Lake Baikal have seen visitor numbers drop

Summer brings a familiar rhythm of packing suitcases, booking flights, and leaving the daily grind behind.

For years, millions looked forward to this sunny escape as an absolute given.

Now, an international crisis has completely erased that annual tradition for one massive population.

Borders close down

Ordinary Russians are facing a brutal new reality. The ongoing war in Ukraine, combined with crushing economic sanctions, has turned a simple summer getaway into an impossible dream.

Before the conflict, city residents easily hopped on direct flights to Western Europe. That era is completely over. Today, major booking websites like Airbnb have vanished, and Western airlines refuse to enter the country.

Travelers willing to brave the borders face massive ticket prices and strict visa rules. Lyubov Chuchmayeva from the tour operator PAKS explained the hurdle to the Daily Express.

“Today, a trip to Russians’ beloved Rome, Madrid or Paris is a full-fledged case for the logistics department,” she noted.

Danger at the beach

Staying inside the country offers very little relief. Famous Black Sea resorts, especially in annexed Crimea, have turned into ghost towns. Bookings there plummeted by 30 percent.

Frequent Ukrainian drone strikes have destroyed local fuel supplies and emptied the beaches. The threat of violence is so high that luxury hotels now host their evening entertainment inside underground bunkers whenever air raid sirens blare.

This massive drop in visitors forced the Kremlin to raid its emergency funds. The Daily Express reported that the government pumped $56.7 billion into the regional tourism sector after local firms lost nearly $20 billion in one month.

Nationwide, the travel industry is bleeding cash. Hotel reservations dropped by 12 percent recently, and cancellation rates jumped by a third.

Survival over sunshine

Money remains the biggest roadblock for the average citizen. A typical public worker earns just $525 a month, while a basic budget trip to Turkey costs roughly $1,575.

Even domestic trips to natural wonders like Siberia’s Lake Baikal have seen visitor numbers drop by a third because travel costs are so incredibly high. Out in the countryside, people are simply trying to survive.

A local village schoolteacher told the Daily Express that a holiday is out of the question. “It’s unrealistic for rural residents to actually go on vacation,” she said.

“Summer vacation season is a busy time for haymaking, gardening, and harvesting. We raise ducks, geese and broilers, milk the cows and stock up on butter,” the educator added.

Sources: The Daily Express, PAKS