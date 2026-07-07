Senate grills Eric and Don Jr. over dad’s ‘get-out-of-jail-free card’

Thirty-five former federal judges called the settlement “a fraud on the court.”

When wealthy families face legal trouble, they usually rely on expensive lawyers to find a quiet exit.

Sometimes, a single document can wipe away years of potential problems in one stroke.

But those moves rarely stay hidden for long.

A sweeping deal

Senate Democrats want answers. They are looking closely at a recent legal agreement involving President Donald Trump’s sons. This deal might protect the family from serious financial charges.

The current conflict stems from a May settlement. Donald Trump had sued the IRS over leaked tax records, demanding billions. To end the fight, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed a one-page addition.

That simple page declared the government barred from investigating the Trump family and its businesses for any actions before May 19, 2026. The wording shocked legal experts.

Demanding answers

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer, and Ron Wyden have now sent letters to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. They also contacted eleven companies tied to the family. The politicians want to know if the executives plan to use this agreement to avoid prosecution.

The lawmakers were incredibly blunt in their message.

They wrote that “…on its face it could give you and your business empire a broad and valuable get-out-of-jail-free card for any financial crimes or misconduct,” according to the original report by RawStory.

The senators noted the deal lacks a clear definition of an affiliated company, leaving a massive loophole. “Such enforcement actions could include investigations or prosecutions of a broad array of financial crimes, including tax crimes,” they wrote.

Pushing back hard

The agreement has drawn fierce criticism from the legal community. Thirty-five former federal judges called the settlement “a fraud on the court.” They span both sides of the political aisle.

Speaking to National Public Radio, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann explained the unusual situation.

He stated that the president “[Donald Trump] essentially gave himself a civil pardon so he can sort of be, have sort of blanket immunity both on the criminal side and on the civil side,” according to his interview.

The senators gave the family until July 20 to respond. They are demanding total clarity.

“The public deserves transparency about the scope of this get-of-jail-free card, and about whether you intend to rely on this settlement as a free pass for any possible violations of the law,” the senators concluded.

Sources: RawStory, National Public Radio