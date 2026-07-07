RFK Jr. claims over one million Obamacare enrollees lack Social Security numbers

Nearly three million problematic enrollments have recently been blocked or completely removed.

Filling out official paperwork is usually a long exercise in providing every possible personal detail.

You hand over your address, your tax history, and your mother’s maiden name just to get basic answers.

But sometimes, massive organizations miss the most obvious blanks.

A massive oversight

That exact problem just triggered a massive federal review of the Affordable Care Act marketplace. According to Benzinga, officials found a shocking oversight. Over one million participants are currently enrolled without a Social Security number on their files.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz are leading the charge. They recently published a joint video addressing the escalating situation.

The federal government spends heavy taxpayer money to subsidize these health insurance premiums. Realizing that basic identification is missing for so many accounts has set off loud alarms in Washington.

Blaming the middlemen

The newly appointed health leaders are pointing fingers directly at the people who sell these policies. Oz stated that certain insurance brokers simply bypass the rules when signing people up.

He claimed these agents “refuse to follow basic rules like providing their clients’ social security number.” That kind of behavior, he warned, is a massive red flag.

Kennedy agreed. He openly wondered how such a widespread verification issue went unnoticed for so many years.

“More than a million people enrolled in Obamacare without a social security number on file,” Kennedy said. He followed up with a sharp question. “Why are we paying people we don’t know if they actually exist?”

The ongoing sweep

Administration officials have already started cleaning house. Benzinga reports that nearly three million problematic enrollments have recently been blocked or completely removed. Millions of other files remain under strict review.

Of course, a missing nine-digit code does not automatically prove someone is breaking the law. Some missing files stem from simple data errors, delayed paperwork, or lawful immigrants who do not qualify for a standard federal number.

Even so, the sheer volume of undocumented accounts has prompted aggressive action. The men in charge are not holding back their threats against anyone intentionally cheating the system.

“If you’re a fraudster, here’s our advice to you,” Oz said. “Do not walk away from us. Run. Because we are going to find you.”

Sources: Benzinga