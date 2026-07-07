Trump admits Melania hates one of his habits: “It’s un-presidential”

“By the way, my wife hates when I do this,” Trump said during a meeting with House Republicans.

Sports and politics often mix in unexpected ways on the global stage.

When massive tournaments capture the world’s attention, a single moment on the field can quickly turn into a heated international talking point.

That is exactly what happened during a recent high-stakes football match, where a simple post-goal celebration ignited a fresh wave of political drama.

A cheeky celebration

The tension peaked on Monday during a World Cup match in Seattle. USA TODAY reported that Belgium defeated the United States 4-1, eliminating the Americans from the tournament. But it was the way the Belgian players celebrated that got everyone talking.

After Romelu Lukaku scored a late goal to seal the victory, he and his teammates broke into a familiar routine. They performed a fist-pumping dance that looked identical to the signature moves Donald Trump uses at his rallies.

The dance was a direct nod to a massive pre-game controversy involving the American president.

Days earlier, FIFA overturned a red card given to US forward Folarin Balogun after Trump personally called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to complain.

The decision allowed Balogun to play against Belgium, sparking furious protests from European football officials.

Mixed reviews at home

While the Belgian team used the dance to mock the situation, they are not the only ones who dislike the president’s rhythm. According to USA TODAY, Trump himself has admitted that first lady Melania Trump cannot stand his signature moves.

“By the way, my wife hates when I do this,” Trump said during a meeting with House Republicans. He added that the first lady called the dance un-presidential and claimed that crowds were just being nice to him.

Trump disagreed, noting that his supporters always scream for him to dance.

The Belgian team took their trolling a step further after the match. On social media, the team posted photos of the celebration with a sharp two-word caption: “Overturn this.”

Both Trump and Infantino have denied that political pressure influenced the card reversal, stating that the independent disciplinary committee made the final call.

Even so, the dramatic fallout ensured that this World Cup match will be remembered for much more than just the final score.

Sources: USA TODAY