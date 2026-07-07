Putin humiliated after secret plot to buy 200,000 barrels backfires

Buyers are struggling to find anything to purchase.

When a country loses its ability to produce enough energy, it has to look outward to keep the engines running.

But finding a willing seller on the global market is not always a simple task.

Sometimes, the doors are firmly shut.

Blocked at the port

Russian efforts to buy desperately needed aviation fuel have hit a major roadblock in Asia. Officials in Tokyo are refusing to let domestic kerosene supplies reach Russian airports.

The dispute centers on a planned shipment from the Japanese port of Chiba. According to Reuters cited by Digi24, Moscow was preparing to import at least 200,000 barrels of aviation fuel in early July.

The plan relied on moving the cargo through South Korea before using a chain of middlemen to hide the final destination. But the Japanese government quickly shut down the operation.

Closing the loopholes

Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa confirmed on Tuesday that his country will not tolerate any hidden deliveries. He made it clear that the current export ban covers both third-party shipments and transfers made at sea.

The Japanese government is working closely with the G7 to enforce these rules. The goal is to stop any aviation fuel from slipping through the cracks.

“We will continue to exercise strict control over exports, in collaboration with other countries, while taking into account the international context,” Akazawa said.

His department is currently issuing warnings and sharing data with foreign authorities to prevent sanctions evasion.

Soaring local prices

The blocked shipment highlights a severe domestic crisis for the Russian aviation sector. The government banned all jet fuel exports in June following a wave of Ukrainian military strikes that damaged ten major oil refineries.

Despite keeping local production at home, wholesale prices reached record highs last month. Buyers are struggling to find anything to purchase.

Speaking to the Kommersant newspaper about the local commodity exchange, one source explained the grim reality. “There is an almost complete lack of supply,” the source said.

Planes grounded everywhere

The shortage is now directly impacting daily travel. Several major regional hubs, including airports in Krasnodar and Astrakhan, have started limiting how much fuel passenger planes can take on.

Azimut Airlines, a major carrier in southern Russia, declared a critical lack of kerosene in late June. And the problem extends well beyond aviation, Digi24 reports.

A broader gasoline shortage has forced Russian authorities to increase imports from Belarus and India. They even asked Kazakhstan for help, securing only enough fuel to cover half a day of national demand.

Sources: Digi24, Reuters, Kommersant