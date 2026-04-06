Sharks high on caffeine and cocaine found in tourist hotspot

Sharks found with cocaine and caffeine in popular tourist waters.

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Scientists have discovered traces of drugs in sharks living near a major tourist destination. The findings suggest substances used by humans are increasingly making their way into ocean ecosystems.

Researchers studying sharks near Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas found traces of cocaine, caffeine and common medications in their blood.

The study, reported by Science News, was carried out by a team from the Cape Eleuthera Institute.

Caffeine was the most common substance, found in 27 out of 85 sharks tested.

Cocaine was detected in two sharks, while diclofenac and paracetamol were also found in several samples.

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How it happens

Scientists are still unsure how the drugs entered the sharks’ systems.

Lead author Natascha Wosnick told Science News: “They bite things to investigate and end up exposed to substances.”

Researchers believe the contamination could come from waste, sewage or even discarded materials entering the ocean.

The highest number of contaminated sharks were found in an area popular with tourists.

Experts say ocean currents may carry pollutants into these regions, though human activity is likely a key factor.

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The study marks the first time caffeine and paracetamol have been recorded in sharks anywhere in the world.

Wider concerns

The findings add to growing evidence that human-made substances are affecting wildlife.

A separate study in Brazil also found cocaine in wild sharks, suggesting the issue may be more widespread.

Scientists say it remains unclear how these substances affect shark behaviour or health.

Researchers are continuing to study the long-term impact of contamination on marine life.

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Sources: Science News, Cape Eleuthera Institute studies,