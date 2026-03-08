Shock data shows Russia’s slowest advance in nearly two years

Russia recorded its slowest monthly advance on the Ukrainian frontline in nearly two years in February, according to an Agence France-Presse analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian forces advanced by 123 square kilometres during the month — the smallest gain since April 2024, the analysis found.

The Guardian reported that the slowdown coincided with claims that Russian frontline units were affected after losing access to Starlink internet terminals, though no direct causal link was established.

Southern progress for Kyiv

The same data showed Ukrainian forces achieved several localized gains in February, including a 61-square-kilometre advance on 15 February and additional gains of more than 50 square kilometres on 21 and 23 February.

Kyiv’s most visible successes were along the southern front, particularly in areas of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Meanwhile, Russian troops continued pressing toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. According to The Guardian, Russia currently occupies just over 19% of Ukraine’s territory.

Energy infrastructure targeted

Russia’s Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk suspended loadings after a Ukrainian drone strike, according to Reuters and cited by The Guardian.

The terminal is a major Black Sea export hub that handles around 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Ukraine’s security service said drones struck six of seven loading facilities and also targeted Russian warships and an S-400 air defence system. Russia did not report military damage, and Reuters said it could not independently verify the claims.

Civilian casualties reported

Ukrainian authorities said Russian strikes killed at least eight people on Monday.

Three people were reported killed in Kramatorsk, while two died in Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region. The fatalities included casualties from an attack on a civilian passenger train, officials said.

Diplomacy and finances

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said US-brokered talks expected later this week could take place in Switzerland or Turkey if a planned meeting in Abu Dhabi is disrupted by Middle East tensions.

Separately, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Ukraine had received $1.5bn as the first tranche of a four-year International Monetary Fund extended fund facility programme.

Sources: The Guardian, Agence France-Presse, Reuters