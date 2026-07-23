Social media erupts as Trump aide is branded his “diaper nurse”

Cruel comments flood social media after Trump aide appears at Dover.

Donald Trump travelled to Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday to receive the remains of American troops killed in Jordan and Iraq over the weekend.

The solemn military ceremony was meant to honour the fallen service members. Online attention, however, quickly shifted towards one of the president’s closest aides after photographs from the event began circulating.

Trump attends third transfer ceremony

Trump joined military officials and relatives of the deceased for the dignified transfer in Delaware.

Wednesday’s appearance marked the third such ceremony attended by the president since the United States began its war with Iran on February 28.

Natalie Harp, an aide frequently seen close to Trump, was also photographed at the airbase. Her presence revived a crude nickname that social media users had previously attached to her following speculation about the 80-year-old president.

Aide targeted by online mockery

Comments posted online referred to Harp as Trump’s supposed “diaper nurse,” with users falsely presenting unverified claims about the president’s health and personal care as material for jokes.

“That’s his nurse: she gives him his meds & changes his diaper,” one user wrote on X.

“Diaper nurse,” another added.

A third user commented:

“I think she’s grandpa’s caretaker.”

No evidence was presented to support the accusations, which appear to stem from repeated online mockery rather than confirmed information.

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World Cup footage revived the claims

Similar remarks had circulated after Trump attended the World Cup final and stood beside Spain’s players as they lifted the trophy.

Critics accused the president of lingering during the celebrations instead of immediately allowing the team to enjoy the moment alone. Footage shared by Trump aide Margo Martin subsequently triggered another wave of insulting comments about both Martin and Harp.

Addressing Martin, one user wrote:

“You change his diaper or did you fight Natalie [Harp] for it?”

Harp has previously attracted attention because of her highly visible role beside Trump and her reputation as a particularly devoted member of his inner circle. Her appearance at Dover once again placed her in the path of social media users, even as the president attended one of the most sombre duties of his office.