Trump administration considers strikes in Mali — but it is Putin’s fault

Mali turned to Russian forces after military coups ousted its democratic government.

Military footprint across the globe can expand when regional troubles spill over into wider conflicts.

For months, Washington has focused its attention on a major crisis in the Middle East.

Now, top officials are looking at another region where militant activity is quickly gathering pace.

A new target

American officials are currently debating whether to launch military strikes in Mali. The potential target is an al-Qaeda affiliate known as Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, or JNIM according to Daily Express.

The group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks and kidnappings across West Africa since 2017.

Internal discussions have split the administration, with National Security Council director Sebastian Gorka advocating for the campaign, according to the Washington Post.

The White House did not comment directly on potential airstrikes. A spokesperson noted that the administration has encouraged regional governments to “purchase U.S. equipment and services to support their war efforts against the terrorists.”

A U.S. official told The Independent that Washington hopes local nations prevail, adding that “the blame for the deteriorating security situation falls upon Russia, which has proven to be an ineffective security partner for Mali.”

Expanding the list

Mali turned to Russian forces after military coups ousted its democratic government, but safety in the region has collapsed. JNIM recently coordinated a crippling fuel blockade, seized a key northern city, and killed Mali’s defense minister in a suicide attack.

If President Donald Trump approves the plan, Mali will become the eighth country targeted by U.S. strikes during his second term. Previous military actions have hit targets in Syria, Somalia, Yemen, and several other nations.

These high-level deliberations come while a separate conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate.

President Trump warned that the U.S. will destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant every time a vessel comes under fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi responded on social media with a sharp warning. “Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response,” he posted Wednesday on X.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called attacks on civilian infrastructure “unacceptable.”

Sources: Washington Post, The Independent, Daily Express