Another country joins Putin’s war as thousands of Cubans sign up to fight in Ukraine

The arrival of North Korean fighters on Russia’s side of the war raised concerns about the conflict expanding beyond its immediate borders.

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Their presence underscored how Moscow has been turning to external support to sustain its campaign.

New findings indicate that this trend is far from over.

Cuban presence

Ukrainian military intelligence says it has identified more than 1,000 Cuban nationals fighting on Russia’s side in the war, according to statements reported by Ukrinform and cited by WP.

Officials believe the true number could be significantly higher, with estimates ranging between 10,000 and 15,000.

Andriy Chernyak of Ukraine’s military intelligence said many of those involved may have been misled or pressured into signing contracts.

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Recruitment concerns

“We do not treat Cuban mercenaries as some sort of separate military force that can influence the situation on the battlefield,” Chernyak said, as quoted by Radio Svoboda.

“This is a small number of people who were either tricked or otherwise coerced into signing contracts.”

Ukrainian officials argue that the issue deserves international attention due to both the scale and methods of recruitment.

Political messaging

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow is also using foreign fighters for propaganda purposes.

“They are trying to show that Russia is not an aggressor, and that other countries… also support Russia’s ideas and plans,” an official said.

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Analysts suggest this messaging is aimed at both domestic audiences and international perception.

Global recruitment

Ukrainian estimates indicate that more than 18,000 foreign fighters from at least 48 countries have joined Russian forces.

Most are believed to come from countries in Asia and Africa, though some recruits have also been identified from European nations.

Reports suggest Serbia has contributed the largest number of fighters among European countries.

Officials caution that the true scale may be higher, as available figures only include identified individuals.

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Sources: Ukrinform, HUR, Radio Svoboda, WP.