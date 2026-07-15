Angry voters blame Kamala Harris for ICE shooting: ‘How many millions did you and Joe let in?’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris quickly condemned the fatal shooting.

When a tragedy strikes a quiet town, the shock ripples outward.

Public figures often step in to share their outrage and guide the conversation.

Yet in today’s fiercely divided political climate, a simple statement can instantly ignite a massive backlash.

A fatal encounter

Early Monday morning, federal immigration agents shot and killed a 26-year-old Colombian man in Biddeford, Maine. Joan Sebastian Guerrero was driving his car.

Suddenly, an officer opened fire. According to the Daily Mail, his three-year-old daughter watched the terrifying scene unfold from the backseat.

The Department of Homeland Security later admitted that agents were surveilling the area for someone else entirely.

Officials claimed the officer fired because the driver tried to flee and use his vehicle as a weapon.

Vice president speaks out

Former Vice President Kamala Harris quickly took to social media to condemn the violence. She demanded immediate accountability.

“Joan Sebastian Guerrero should still be alive,” Harris wrote online. She pointed out that this was the second time in a week that agents killed someone who was not the intended target.

“Now Sebastian is dead, his killing witnessed by his three-year-old daughter wearing her Bluey pajamas,” she added.

She insisted on a transparent investigation. “This cannot be acceptable in America,” she stated, adding that anyone responsible for wrongdoing must be held accountable.

Swift public anger

The response to her comments was immediate and brutal. Many critics online blamed her directly for the current state of border security.

“Now do the thousands of Americans who have been murdered by people in the US illegally,” wrote one social media user.

They added, “Wouldn’t all of them be alive if the illegal aliens who killed them weren’t in the US illegally in the first place? Now remind us again how many millions of them you and Joe let in.”

Another user accused her of protecting dangerous individuals over law enforcement. “According to Kamala Harris, violent criminal illegal aliens should be allowed to kill ICE agents as long as their daughters are wearing Bluey pajamas,” they claimed.

Seeking real answers

Beyond the internet outrage, local leaders are demanding facts. The situation remains murky because the agents were reportedly not wearing body cameras.

Maine Senator Angus King told the Daily Mail he wants a fully open investigation.

In the meantime, the fallout has paused similar operations. Federal authorities have temporarily suspended most vehicle stops while they review the deadly incident.

Sources: Daily Mail, Department of Homeland Security