“Storage Wars” star, 67, found dead at home, apparent suicide

Another star of the show has lashed out at “cyberbullies” ho allegedly tormented Sheets.

Darrell Sheets, a prominent cast member of “Storage Wars,” was found dead in Lake Havasu City on Wednesday. He was 67.

Local outlet Havasu News reported that his death appeared to be a suicide, though officials have not confirmed a final cause.

Police response

According to USA Today, Lake Havasu Police Department officers were called to a private home at around 2 a.m. following reports of a deceased individual.

“The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, and Darrell’s family has been notified,” the press release from the police said.

Police added that the case remains under active investigation, with further details to be shared when available.

Remembering Sheets

René Nezhoda, who appeared alongside Sheets on the reality series, posted a video on Instagram following reports of Sheets’ death, where he spoke about the late TV personality’s dedication to those closest to him.

“He was a very hard worker who cared more than anyone I’ve ever met about their family, about his son, about Zoe [his granddaughter], pretty much [all the] people in his life,” he said in the video.

Nezhoda also alleged that Sheets had recently been targeted online.

“Rest in peace Darrell Sheets. Also, I know Darrell would want something positive out of this, so he had a guy who [was] really, really tormenting him lately. Cyberbullying,” he said.

According to Page Six, Sgt. Kyle Ridgway of the Lake Havasu City Police Department, said authorities “are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation.”

Reality TV rise

Born on May 13, 1958, Sheets spent more than three decades in the storage auction business after earlier working in landscaping.

He joined “Storage Wars” when it premiered in 2010 and remained a central figure for much of its run, appearing across 15 seasons.

Known as “The Gambler,” he became a fan favorite for his risk-taking style and memorable line: “This is the wow factor!”

After suffering a heart attack in 2019, Sheets stepped back from regular appearances on the show.

He later moved to Arizona, where he operated an antiques business called Show Me Your Junk.

Sources: Havasu News, Lake Havasu Police Department, USA Today, Page Six, Instagram post from René Nezhoda, The Independent