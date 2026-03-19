Strike near nuclear plant sparks alarm amid war

A reported strike near a nuclear facility has raised fresh concerns amid escalating regional tensions.

The incident comes as fighting between Iran, the United States and Israel continues to intensify.

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According to the Kyiv Independent, an “enemy projectile” hit the area of Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant on March 17.

Strike near reactor

State-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported that the projectile struck the site in the evening, citing Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization.

No casualties or damage were recorded, and radiation levels remained stable, officials said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed it had been informed, with Director General Rafael Grossi urging restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.

Russian presence

The Bushehr facility, located on the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant and hosts Russian personnel.

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According to the Kyiv Independent, employees of Russia’s Rosatom are involved in ongoing reactor construction at the site.

Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev condemned the incident as a “flagrant disregard for key rules and principles of international security,” adding that no Russian staff were harmed.

Evacuation underway

Following the incident, Rosatom began evacuating its personnel, the report says.

Construction work on additional reactors has been paused, while hundreds of specialists remain on site as further evacuation steps are prepared.

The Kyiv Independent reports that around 480 Russian workers were still at the facility at the time.

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Wider conflict

The strike comes amid a broader conflict that began in late February, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

Tehran has responded with missiles and drones across the region, while also disrupting shipping routes, contributing to rising global energy prices.

Ties and tensions

The Kyiv Independent notes that Russia and Iran have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years, including cooperation linked to the war in Ukraine.

Iran has supplied drones used by Russian forces, while Moscow has criticised Western strikes on Iran.

At the same time, concerns remain over nuclear safety in conflict zones, with previous warnings tied to fighting around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant.

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Sources: Kyiv Independent, Tasnim News Agency, IAEA



