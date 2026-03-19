Senior politician warns “Russia could help Iranians reach Europe”

Russia and Iran have a deep military cooperation, that now stretches across multiple conflicts.

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Moscow relies heavily on Iranian-made Shahed drones, which areused in large numbers to strike infrastructure and overwhelm air defenses in the war against Ukraine.

Since the US and Israel attacked Iran reports indicate that Russia has shared military expertise, drone technology and potentially intelligence with them, including data that could help track US assets in the region.

Migration warning

Now a Latvian lawmaker has warned that Russia could potentially help channel migrants from Iran toward Europe if the situation escalates, according to LA.lv.

Ingmārs Līdaka, a member of Latvia’s parliament, said it “cannot be ruled out” that such routes could be used.

He pointed to the close relationship between Moscow and Tehran as a factor increasing the risk.

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According to Līdaka, migration flows could be used strategically rather than occurring naturally.

“If the conflict escalates, I do not rule out that Russia could help its Iranian partners get to Europe through its territory,” he said.

He added that while such a route would be complex and costly, it remains possible.

Lessons from past

The lawmaker noted that previous conflicts have already shown how migration can reshape Europe.

He referred to the Syrian crisis, when large numbers of refugees arrived in Europe and many did not return home.

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Such patterns, he said, could repeat if instability spreads further.

Latvia has experience dealing with migration pressure, particularly along its border with Belarus.

Authorities have previously faced organised attempts to cross into the country, though most migrants were stopped near the border.

Līdaka said cooperation with European allies has played a key role in managing the situation.

European support

He highlighted that border guards from other EU countries have assisted Latvia, showing that joint security efforts remain active.

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Latvia has also contributed to operations in southern Europe, including patrol missions near Greece and Turkey.

This cooperation, he said, is essential if new migration routes emerge.

At the same time, Līdaka warned that migration remains a sensitive issue within the European Union.

Debates over responsibility and solidarity often intensify ahead of elections.

Despite this, he stressed that countries must continue working together to respond to any future challenges.

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Sources: LA.LV