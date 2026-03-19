120Hz or 144Hz: Does It Even Matter?

TV makers often promote higher refresh rates as a must-have upgrade. But for most viewers, the difference is less obvious than it sounds.

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TV makers often promote higher refresh rates as a must-have upgrade. But for most viewers, the difference is less obvious than it sounds.

Whether 144Hz actually improves your experience depends more on how you use your TV than the number itself.

Who really benefits

The biggest advantage of 144Hz TVs shows up in a specific scenario: high-end PC gaming.

According to BGR, only powerful gaming PCs can consistently push frame rates beyond 120 frames per second.

In those cases, a 144Hz display can deliver slightly smoother motion.

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For console players, however, this extra headroom rarely matters since current systems are capped at 120fps.

Everyday viewing reality

For typical use like streaming, movies, or live TV, higher refresh rates make little difference.

Most films run at 24 frames per second, while TV content usually falls between 30 and 60fps. BGR notes that a 120Hz panel already handles these formats smoothly.

In practical terms, this means you are unlikely to notice any improvement by jumping to 144Hz.

The role of smoothness

Refresh rate determines how often the screen updates per second, which affects motion clarity.

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Higher rates can reduce blur and make fast scenes look cleaner. But technologies like motion processing and variable refresh rate also play a role.

Because of this, overall picture quality often matters more than the raw refresh number alone.

Where differences appear

The gap between 120Hz and 144Hz is relatively small in real-world viewing.

You might notice it during fast-paced gameplay or competitive gaming, where every frame counts.

Outside of that, BGR suggests the difference is subtle enough that most users won’t see a meaningful change.

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What to focus on instead

For most buyers, other features will have a bigger impact on the experience.

Brightness, contrast, panel type, and HDR performance tend to matter more than a jump from 120Hz to 144Hz.

Unless you are specifically gaming on a high-end PC, a 120Hz TV remains a strong and practical choice.

Sources: BGR