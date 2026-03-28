Mother takes justice into her own hands—now she’s charged

A confrontation between a parent and a child has led to serious criminal charges.

Authorities say the incident has left a young boy with lasting emotional distress.

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A Utah mother, identified as Shannon Tufuga, is accused of abducting her autistic son’s alleged bully and forcing him to apologize, according to Newsner, citing reports from UNILAD and KSL.

The 40-year-old now faces charges including child kidnapping and aggravated child abuse following the incident.

Alleged incident

Charging documents state that on September 17, 2025, Tufuga was seen searching for the boy she believed had been bullying her son.

She reportedly found the 11-year-old riding his bike and confronted him.

“She stopped her vehicle in front of the boy’s bike and made him get into her vehicle. Tufuga transported [the boy] to her home in Provo, without [the boy’s] parents’ knowledge or permission, to have [the boy] apologize to her child,” the charging document alleges, according to UNILAD.

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Distress reported

The boy later apologized during the encounter, according to reports. Tufuga is also alleged to have “threatened to have her husband beat the boy up.”

Afterward, she drove the child back home, KSL reported.

Authorities say the incident caused “serious emotional distress,” with the boy now experiencing heightened anxiety and changes to his daily routine.

Wider issue

The case has drawn attention to the broader issue of bullying in schools.

Data cited by Newsner from the PACER Center indicates that nearly one in five students report being bullied, with higher rates among middle school children.

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While many parents seek to protect their children, officials stress that confronting situations in this way can lead to serious legal consequences.

Sources: Newsner, UNILAD, KSL