Man “played” with his gun on the couch – and then fatally shot his girlfriend

They were sitting next to each other, when the gun went off.

Others are reading now

A late-night incident inside an Indianapolis home has led to criminal charges after a young woman was fatally shot.

Police and prosecutors are now outlining conflicting accounts of what happened in the moments before the gun discharged.

A night turns fatal

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Carlyle Place around 11:45 p.m. on April 1 following reports of a shooting, according to local outlets including the local NBC affiliate, WTHR.

Inside the home, 21-year-old Rebecca Carter was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

According to Law & Crime, court records show 20-year-old Louis Jenkins Jr. was arrested and charged with reckless homicide in connection with her death.

Also read

Conflicting accounts

Investigators said several people, including minors, were present. A juvenile witness told WRTV that Carter had been “playing with the gun” during a FaceTime call and at one point said, “put it in my mouth.”

The witness claimed the gun discharged when Carter either grabbed it or struck the trigger as Jenkins held it.

Jenkins gave a different version, saying he retrieved his firearm after another person pointed a gun at him. According to the affidavit, “While the gun was pointed at Ms. Carter, his finger slipped, and it hit the trigger and went off.”

“I’m so stupid”

Following the shooting, a witness heard Jenkins say, “Oh my God. I’m so stupid. I had one in the head,” referring to a loaded chamber, WXIN reported.

Police said Jenkins later admitted he had been “playing around” with the weapon. While in custody, he reportedly added, “I should have shot myself instead of her because my life is over.”

Also read

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, “the consequence was someone lost their life,” highlighting the risks of irresponsible gun handling.

Carter’s family remembered her as lively and strong-willed. Jenkins has since posted $40,000 bond and is due back in court on June 2.

Sources: Law&Crime, WTHR, WRTV, WXIN