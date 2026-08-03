RFK Jr. loses his temper during explosive CNN interview

RFK Jr. refuses to back down during explosive CNN grilling.

Public health quickly gave way to a tense on-air confrontation when Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on CNN’s State of the Union. Questions about future pandemics, vaccines and COVID-19 soon escalated into a personal back-and-forth between Kennedy and host Dana Bash.

Rather than settling policy differences, both sides repeatedly interrupted one another as the interview grew increasingly combative.

COVID debate turns personal

Bash initially questioned Kennedy about his longstanding criticism of former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, before asking whether President Donald Trump also deserved responsibility for the United States’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennedy defended the president and rejected the premise before the discussion shifted to pandemic preparedness and gain-of-function research. Bash repeatedly tried to bring the conversation back to future public health planning, but Kennedy accused the media of helping create the problems he was criticizing.

“Yeah, of course you want to, because you were part of the problem,” Kennedy told Bash after she attempted to move to another topic.

Moments later, he doubled down, adding: “There was absolute press malpractice.”

As the interview became more confrontational, Bash challenged Kennedy over whether he intended to answer questions or simply attack the interviewer.

“Do you want to sit here and attack me, or do you want to have conversations about public health?” Bash asked.

Kennedy rejected the accusation, arguing that she was the one targeting him. He also accused CNN of contributing to public fear during the pandemic, claiming the network’s coverage had unnecessarily alarmed viewers.

Bash defended CNN’s reporting, saying the network had relied on information provided by government officials, including the president, during daily COVID-19 briefings.

Vaccines and measles remain flashpoints

Later in the interview, Bash turned to the ongoing measles outbreak, citing medical data showing record numbers of infections among unvaccinated people. Referring to Kennedy’s long history of vaccine skepticism, she asked whether he accepted any responsibility.

Kennedy dismissed the suggestion outright.

“Absolutely not,” he replied, arguing that the outbreak was not confined to the United States.

The discussion also returned to several of Kennedy’s previous claims, including his criticism of Fauci and his repeated assertion that Tylenol is linked to autism—a claim that remains unproven. Research into acetaminophen and autism has produced mixed and inconclusive findings, while the medication continues to be regarded by medical authorities as one of the safer options for treating pain and fever during pregnancy.

As the interview drew to a close, Kennedy suggested the CNN anchor had become unsettled by the exchange.

Bash rejected that characterization, saying she was frustrated rather than flustered because, in her view, Kennedy’s comments could contribute to vaccine hesitancy while serving as the nation’s top health official.

Kennedy responded by accusing her of repeating establishment talking points instead of independently evaluating the evidence, bringing another contentious television exchange to an end.