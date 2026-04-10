Tense Moments Ahead for Artemis Crew in Risky Re-Entry

A landmark lunar mission is approaching its final moments, but the most dangerous phase is only just beginning. As the Artemis II crew heads back to Earth, attention has shifted to a critical test that will determine their safe return.

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Officials say the stakes are high, with little margin for error.

High-stakes return

According to LADbible, NASA is closely monitoring the Orion spacecraft as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere ahead of a planned splashdown near San Diego on April 10.

The four astronauts onboard — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen — must endure extreme conditions during descent.

Travelling at speeds of around 25,000mph, the capsule will face temperatures reaching roughly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

No backup plan

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman acknowledged the pressure surrounding this phase of the mission.

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“In terms of what keeps me up at night, my blood pressure will be elevated until they’re under parachutes in the water off the West Coast. There’s no plan B there. That is the thermal protection system. The heat shield has to work.”

Despite the risks, he expressed confidence in the team’s preparation, adding: “I have no doubt the team did a great analysis, made the most of things.”

Heat shield concerns

The focus on the heat shield follows issues identified during the uncrewed Artemis I mission in 2022.

Engineers later found that gases trapped within the protective material caused pressure to build, leading to cracks and debris loss during re-entry.

NASA said at the time: “This allowed pressure to build up and cracking to occur, causing some charred material to break off in several locations.”

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Adjustments have since been made to improve the system’s resilience.

Why it matters

Experts say the heat shield is essential for survival. Dr Megan Argo, a senior lecturer in astrophysics at the University of Lancashire, previously described re-entry as extremely hazardous.

“As it’s flying through the atmosphere, you get what’s called a bow shock built up at the front of it, and that bow shock generates an awful lot of heat, thousands of degrees.”

“It can do serious damage to spacecraft and if you don’t protect your astronauts inside the capsule, your astronauts don’t make it through the atmosphere. So that heat shield is vital.”

Final stretch

NASA officials stress that the mission remains a test flight, with lessons being gathered for future lunar expeditions.

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Lakiesha Hawkins said: “We can’t forget that this is a test flight, and are taking everything that we’re learning forward to support the next mission.”

She added that while progress has been strong, teams remain focused on ensuring a safe return.

Sources: LADbible, NASA



