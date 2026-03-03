“That’s the way it is,” Trump says as troops killed in Iran

Trump vows US will “avenge their deaths” in escalating Iran conflict.

Others are reading now

At least three U.S. service members have been killed in military action linked to the confrontation with Iran, with five others seriously injured, according to the U.S. military. On Monday, officials confirmed that a fourth service member died from wounds sustained in an Iranian attack.

In a video message recorded at his Mar-a-Lago estate and posted to social media, Trump acknowledged the losses and warned that more casualties could follow.

‘Likely be more’

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” Trump said.

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is. Likely be more.”

He added that the United States would respond forcefully to those responsible.

Also read

No fixed timeline

“We’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case, but America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization,” Trump said.

“Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. It’s sadly likely there will be more before it ends.”

The president did not provide a specific timeline for the campaign, saying only that it would persist until U.S. goals are met.

Escalating conflict

The current confrontation began after a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iranian military infrastructure, described by the White House as Operation Epic Fury. U.S. officials say the operation aimed to counter threats linked to Iran’s missile capabilities and nuclear programme.

Iran has since launched missiles and drones at U.S. bases and other regional targets, raising fears of a prolonged conflict.

Also read

Both sides have indicated that hostilities could continue for weeks, as tensions remain high across the Middle East.

Sources: White House statements, U.S. military, Newsner