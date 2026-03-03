Trump: Iran would be “obliterated” if assassination attempt succeeds

Comments made in 2025 about threats to his life have resurfaced as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate.

Others are reading now

Donald Trump previously warned that Iran would face total destruction if it attempted to assassinate him, saying he had left clear instructions on how the United States should respond.

The remarks, made in February 2025, have resurfaced as tensions rise following coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and members of his family. Iran has since launched missiles and drones at US bases and other targets in the region.

A British military base in Cyprus, RAF Akrotiri, was struck by a suspected Iranian drone early Monday. UK authorities said there were no casualties and only minor runway damage.

“They would be obliterated”

A year before Khamenei’s reported death, Trump signed an executive order aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran, according to CBS 42. The order expanded US authority under his “maximum pressure” policy.

Also read

At the time, Trump said he hoped such powers would not need to be used and that he preferred a peaceful outcome. However, he also issued a direct warning about any attempt on his life.

“They haven’t done that, and that would be a terrible thing for them to do. Not because of me — if they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end,” Trump said, according to VT.

“I’ve left instructions; if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left. And, they shouldn’t be able to do it.”

Sources: CBS 42, VT.