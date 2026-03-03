Wounded Ukrainian POW outsmarts Putin’s men, persuades captors to surrender

Severely injured and taken prisoner, a Ukrainian serviceman with the call sign “Positive” found himself surrounded by enemy troops in a frontline dugout.

Days later, he had not only survived but persuaded his Russian captors to surrender, setting in motion a dramatic rescue under drone fire.

Ambushed at dusk

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, 47-year-old Volodymyr Aleksandrov worked in agriculture in Ukraine’s Kyiv region. In May 2025, he joined the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade.

In January 2026, his unit was holding positions near Kostyantynivka. On January 21, he and a fellow soldier known as “Khmil” went to retrieve supplies dropped by drone at dusk.

“As soon as we entered the yard, they opened fire,” Positive recalled. “Khmil was hit and fell. His fate is still unknown. I was shot in the leg almost immediately. I heard someone shouting over me, ‘Let me finish him off!’ But another voice said, ‘Don’t.’”

The bullet shattered his pelvis and nearly severed his leg. He was dragged into a house and taken captive by four Russian soldiers, who stripped him of his belongings and hastily bandaged his wounds.

Explosion and stalemate

When the Russians decided to move into the Ukrainian position, they were unaware that an unexploded FPV drone lay hidden near the dugout entrance.

Two of the soldiers triggered it.

“The explosion hit both of them. One was badly wounded — half his buttocks and his left leg were blown off,” Positive said. He himself suffered additional injuries.

For days, the wounded Ukrainian remained in the dugout with his captors as drones struck the area. Reinforcements promised by Russian command never arrived.

“In the end, the two uninjured Russians ate and drank all our supplies,” he said. Eventually, the two who could still walk left, abandoning their wounded comrades.

Turning the tables

Left underground with two injured Russians, Positive made a proposal.

“I told them: ‘Guys, you see that no one is coming to save you—forget it. Let’s do this: you lay down your weapons and give me your radio. I’ll contact my people and arrange evacuation. You’ll be prisoners, but you’ll be alive.’”

After discussion, the Russians agreed. Positive contacted Ukrainian forces, and strikes on the dugout ceased. Drones delivered food, water and medicine while evacuation plans were made.

Days later, a Rys Pro unmanned ground vehicle approached under cover of fog. Positive and the surviving Russian climbed aboard as Ukrainian troops provided cover.

Escape under fire

The evacuation turned chaotic when Russian drones attacked the vehicle.

“It flew over us, made a turn, and headed straight back at us,” Positive said of a Molniya strike drone. An explosion followed. “The drone exploded. I was behind the vehicle, so I was only concussed. The Russian on the platform was decapitated.”

He and the remaining Russian took shelter in a damaged house before being buried under rubble during further strikes. Positive radioed his comrades, confirming they were alive.

Two days later, Ukrainian soldiers reached them amid fog, pulling them from the ruins and bringing them back to friendly lines.

Back from the brink

Positive was evacuated to hospitals in Druzhkivka and Kyiv, where doctors are working to stabilise his shattered pelvis.

More than 30 members of the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade were involved in the rescue, including drone operators, medics and robotic system crews.

“For two days, I was listed as missing in action,” he said. “But once I made contact, I was certain my own wouldn’t abandon me… When I’m back on my feet, I will definitely return to fight for my guys. They saved me. They are my family.”

