The Moon’s legal grey area: Who truly owns the lunar surface?

As nations and private companies rush to return to the Moon, the legal framework that has governed space exploration for decades is beginning to show its age. What was once a theoretical debate over celestial boundaries is now a critical issue as the Moon becomes a focal point for global ambitions. The central question is: Can humanity explore space peacefully, or is the Moon destined for territorial disputes?

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NASA’s Artemis program, China’s lunar exploration efforts, and the rising ambitions of private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are rapidly changing the way we view the Moon.

This isn’t just about flags and footprints anymore. It’s about building permanent infrastructure and exploiting lunar resources.

Helium-3, a rare isotope often considered a potential fuel for nuclear fusion, has gained attention as a resource with huge energy potential. While fusion technology remains a distant goal, the mere possibility has governments and private companies eager to secure lunar access.

As WP Tech reports, this explosion of commercial interest is putting immense pressure on existing space laws, which were written for an era when lunar activity was merely theoretical.

As lunar exploration shifts from scientific curiosity to commercial exploitation, the legal framework is struggling to keep pace.

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Cracks in the Legal Foundation

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty remains the cornerstone of space law, prohibiting national sovereignty over celestial bodies like the Moon.

However, the treaty fails to address commercial activity, particularly resource exploitation. This has created a growing gap in the legal structure.

Attempts were made to address these issues with the 1979 Moon Agreement, but major spacefaring nations, including the U.S. and Russia, refused to sign, fearing restrictions on their ability to extract resources. This has left a regulatory void on how to govern space activities and resources.

With the increasing pace of lunar missions and commercial interest, the lack of clear guidelines is leading to an increasingly urgent debate on how to balance access to the Moon and its resources. WP Tech writes that the stakes have never been higher.

From Dreams to Dollars

Opportunistic claims over the Moon are nothing new. Dennis Hope famously sold “plots” of land on the Moon, despite the fact that such sales have no legal standing.

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“This has been my only source of income since 1995; that’s when I took it seriously. So far, we have sold 611 million acres of land on the Moon, 325 million acres on Mars, and a total of 125 acres on Venus, Io, and Mercury,” he told Vice in an interview.

Hope’s sales are meaningless in a legal context, as no one can claim ownership of the Moon. However, his business highlights the growing public interest in lunar real estate and the potential for commercialization.

With new lunar missions set to launch, the conversation is shifting from symbolic claims to serious concerns about resource management.

The Artemis Accords, a framework developed by NASA and its partners, include provisions for “safety zones” to protect exploration sites and resources from interference. These zones are designed to create areas of cooperation among countries and prevent conflicts over competing lunar activities.

While some see these guidelines as a necessary step toward international cooperation, others fear that they could pave the way for a fragmented approach to lunar governance, creating competing spheres of influence.

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As these missions draw closer, the central question remains: Who will control access to the Moon’s resources, and will international law evolve fast enough to address the growing tensions?

Sources: WP Tech, Vice, Outer Space Treaty (1967), Moon Agreement (1979)