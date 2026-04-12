Vet reveals 3 ‘easy’ dog breeds perfect for first-time owners

Choosing the right dog can make or break the experience of pet ownership. One vet is now sharing his top picks, and one of them may not be what people expect.

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His advice is aimed at helping new owners avoid common mistakes.

Right match matters

According to The Express, a veterinarian known online as things_can_only_get_vetter highlighted three breeds he would personally recommend.

Dog ownership continues to rise in the UK, with many households welcoming pets but not always choosing breeds suited to their lifestyle.

Experts warn that mismatched expectations can lead to behavioral issues and stress for both owner and animal.

Surprisingly relaxed

“The first is the greyhound. I know a lot of people who want a big dog but don’t have the lifestyle that fits a big dog. There’s a million greyhounds out there that need a new home and, in general, they’re much lazier than you might expect,” the vet said.

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He explained that while greyhounds are known for speed, they are often content with short bursts of exercise followed by long periods of rest.

“They’re happy with a quick sprint or a long walk and they’ll spend a lot of their time sleeping,” he added.

Family favorite

“The second dog I’d recommend is the humble labrador,” he said, describing the breed as reliable and well-suited for active households.

“They’re incredibly bouncy and affectionate dogs and they will fit most active lifestyles and houses with a bit of space.”

He noted, however, that potential owners should be aware of common health concerns and check breeding history carefully.

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Small but adaptable

“Finally, I absolutely love a border terrier,” he said, praising the breed’s personality and flexibility.

“They are cheeky and daft and will fit so many lifestyles. They don’t need a massive amount of exercise and the health issues they get are limited compared to other breeds.”

He added: “I think they’re an excellent choice for a first time dog owner. I couldn’t recommend them enough.”

Sources: The Express