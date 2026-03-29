The one move that stops dogs pulling instantly

Dog owners struggling with lead pulling may not need complicated training methods after all. A widely shared tip suggests a small change in technique can make a noticeable difference.

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The advice, which has gained traction online, focuses on how owners physically respond when their dog starts to pull, reports The Express.

Simple technique

A trainer from Southend Dog Training shared the method in a social media video, describing it as the “only tip you need.”

“If your dog pulls on a lead, listen to this. Do this one thing and it’ll change how your dog walks.”

Rather than pulling back on the lead, owners are advised to lift it slightly upward.

“Instead of pulling back, yanking or restraining, pull up.”

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Why it works

The trainer explained that pulling backwards can actually encourage dogs to pull harder.

This is linked to training techniques where restraint increases a dog’s drive to move forward.

“We unintentionally frustrate the dog. Pull up on a short but relaxed lead and then relax and your dog will slow down.”

He also advised keeping dogs calm before leaving the house to reduce overexcitement at the start of walks.

Mixed reactions

Online responses suggest the method works for some, but not all dogs.

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“My Springer Spaniel is terrible for pulling. I’ll try this tomorrow,” one user wrote.

Others were less convinced, with one saying: “I tried this, but makes no difference especially at the starts of walk when he’s super excited I feel like I’ve tried everything.”

Some suggested combining techniques, including teaching stop commands during walks.

Wider advice

In separate guidance reported by The Express, a trainer from K9 University Dog Training highlighted common dog behaviours owners should handle carefully.

“This behaviour should never be rewarded by letting them have what they want otherwise it’ll exacerbate the issue,” the trainer said, referring to ‘complaining’ sounds.

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He added: “This is a sign that your dog is anxious or stressed. There are two different sides to this – there’s a whine that’s self-soothing and there’s a whine that can escalate into a bigger reaction like barking or lunging.”

Howling, he noted, is often linked to separation anxiety and loneliness.

Sources: The Express



