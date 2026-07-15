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Trump and Melania clashed over adding gold to Oval Office décor, “It just looks better”

Lauge Risom Koch Lauge Risom Koch
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Donald and Melania Trump
The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

A new book claims President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disagreed over adding more gold to the Oval Office, with the president reportedly saying, “I want more,” while describing his wife as “a minimalist.”

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President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump reportedly disagreed over plans to add more gold to the Oval Office, according to claims made in a new book about Trump’s return to the White House.

According to the Daily Express, the alleged exchange is described in Regime Change, written by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which examines Trump’s second term and life inside the White House.

Decorating debate

The Daily Express reported that the book describes Trump giving House Speaker Mike Johnson an impromptu tour of the Oval Office on Independence Day, using a laser pointer to compare paintings and discuss the room’s décor.

According to the authors, Trump pointed to gold detailing in the office and remarked: “Look here at the top. Right here. Maybe just a trim line. What do you think? Because there’s $2 million worth of gold here. But I want more. And there’s Melania.”

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The book claims Melania Trump, who had joined the conversation, appeared less enthusiastic about adding further gold accents to the historic office.

Trump is quoted as telling Johnson: “She’s a minimalist. But this is the Oval Office. It just looks better.”

Further allegations

According to the Daily Express, Regime Change also includes claims about the Trumps’ private living arrangements inside the White House.

The report cites comments by co-author Maggie Haberman during an appearance on The Bulwark podcast, where she said White House staff believed the president and first lady maintained separate bedrooms and had different preferences for decorating the residence.

Haberman also claimed staff believed Trump enjoyed late-night snacks and monitored missing silverware that they suspected had been discarded along with food packaging.

The allegations originate from the authors of Regime Change. The White House has not publicly responded to the claims referenced in the report.

Sources: Daily Express, The Bulwark

This article is made and published by Lauge Risom Koch, who may have used AI in the preparation

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