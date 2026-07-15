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False-flag warning: Desperate Putin may use Ukrainian drones to attack NATO, Poland says

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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False-flag warning: Desperate Putin may use Ukrainian drones to attack NATO, Poland says
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According to the foreign minister, Putin would carry out the operation to justify further aggression.

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Poland believes the Kremlin is preparing a deceptive operation.

During a visit to the United States, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski claimed that Moscow might be plotting to use Ukrainian drones to conduct a false flag operation against NATO.

“We suspect that Russia is planning to use Ukrainian drones to attack a NATO member state or itself to justify an attack,” Sikorski said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, according to Polsat News, adding that speaking out early is the best way to stop the plan.

Desperate moves

To explain Poland’s suspicions, the diplomat pointed to recent comments from Vladimir Putin.

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According to Sikorski, Putin is becoming desperate. Because of this, Poland believes he is searching for a pretext for military action.

“Putin even said something like that about a month ago. He said: ‘If we are attacked by a NATO country, we will respond.’ That’s why we suspect he plans to prepare Ukrainian drones and use them to attack a NATO country or Russia, and then respond to such an attack,” Sikorski said.

To make his point, the foreign minister looked back at history. He drew a direct parallel to the start of World War II, when German forces staged a fake attack to justify invading Poland.

“Such regimes always do this. I recall the Gleiwitz incident in 1939, where Abwehr men disguised as Polish soldiers seized a radio station in the then German Reich,” Sikorski said. He added a direct warning: “Our message to Vladimir Putin is as follows: We know what you are planning. Don’t do it.”

Financing the front

Beyond immediate security threats, Sikorski also discussed the financial reality of supporting Ukraine. European nations, he pointed out, carry a staggering financial burden.

“Europe has been financing the functioning of the Ukrainian state for (…) a year and a half. I’m referring to, among other things, pensions, civil servant salaries, and other current expenses. The United States does not finance such costs. We also buy certain military equipment from the US,” the deputy prime minister stated.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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