The war in Middle East makes Ukraine face missile shortage

A war thousands of kilometres away is beginning to reshape Ukraine’s battlefield reality. As tensions rise in the Middle East, Kyiv fears the consequences could soon hit its defences.

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In an interview with the BBC, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine may face shortages of critical missiles.

US stance questioned

Zelensky used the interview to comment on US policy, suggesting President Donald Trump is trying to position himself as a broker rather than a backer.

He told the BBC that Trump wants to end the war but is careful in his approach to Vladimir Putin, avoiding steps that could escalate tensions.

The Ukrainian leader also called for closer coordination between Washington and London, urging Trump and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to find common ground.

Pressure on supplies

According to the BBC, Zelensky warned that the growing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the US is placing heavy strain on military stockpiles.

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He said Ukraine could face a shortage of air defence systems, especially Patriot missiles, as production struggles to keep up with demand.

The Ukrainian president pointed to the scale of missile use in the Middle East, noting that a single day of fighting there consumed quantities comparable to months of output.

Benefit for Moscow

Zelensky argued that the situation favours Russia strategically.

“For Putin, a long war in Iran is a plus,” he said.

He told the BBC that higher energy prices and diverted Western attention could weaken Ukraine’s position, while resources are redirected to other conflicts.

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Delayed diplomacy

The Ukrainian leader also linked the broader conflict to stalled peace efforts.

He said negotiations over Ukraine are being pushed back, attributing delays to the escalating situation in Iran, which has drawn global focus away from the war with Russia.

Call for unity

Speaking during a visit to London, Zelensky stressed the need for Western unity, the BBC reports.

He warned that divisions among allies could undermine support for Ukraine at a critical moment.

Despite other global crises, he said, maintaining focus on Ukraine remains essential.

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Sources: BBC



