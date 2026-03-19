Russia mocks Trump’s Iran war: “He’s tightened the noose around his own neck”

While Washington focuses on the Middle East, Moscow appears to be benefiting from changing economic and political dynamics.

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Rising energy demand and shifting policies have strengthened Russia’s position, potentially easing the pressure Western sanctions were meant to create.

Mocking response

Russian media have openly ridiculed US President Donald Trump following the strikes on Iran.

According to Express, newspapers described the unfolding conflict as a “long, punishing, and very expensive” war.

Commentary also suggested that recent events show Russia cannot rely on diplomatic agreements with Washington.

Harsh criticism

One of the strongest reactions came from the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

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“Trump wanted to strangle Tehran, but he’s tightened the noose around his own neck,” the outlet wrote.

It added that the US president had not only worsened the situation for himself but also for other countries affected by the conflict.

Russian media warned that the confrontation could drag on and become increasingly costly.

The situation has raised concerns about global stability, particularly after disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Such developments could have wider economic consequences, especially for energy markets.

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NATO tensions

At the same time, divisions have emerged among Western allies.

Trump criticised NATO partners for failing to support US operations, saying countries should get “in gear, and fast.”

He also suggested the United States might step back from securing key shipping routes if allies do not contribute.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has resisted calls for deeper military involvement.

He said he would not allow the UK to be drawn into a wider conflict and stressed the need for a negotiated outcome.

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“The longer it continues, the bigger the impact on the cost of living,” Starmer said.