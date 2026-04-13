“This will only accelerate the collapse of the EU”, Putin envoy says after Orban loss

Putin just lost his best friend in the EU.

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Hungary’s political landscape has shifted dramatically after a long-standing leader was unseated in a closely watched election.

Early reactions from international figures suggest the outcome could have wider implications beyond the country’s borders.

Comments from Russian officials and far-right activists have added to the controversy surrounding the result.

16 year reign over

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has lost power after 16 years, as voters backed the newly formed centre-right Tisza party in Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Orban, 62, had been a prominent figure among conservative movements in Europe and the United States, often cited as a model for “illiberal” governance.

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However, his support at home declined in recent years, culminating in a decisive electoral defeat.

Orban started his political carreer in opposition of the then-Soviet occupation of Hungary, but over the years, he has grown more pro-Moscow and has been known as Putin’s best friend in the EU, often being the only head of state to block sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine.

International reactions

Reaction to the outcome extended beyond Hungary. According to the Russian news agency, TASS, a Vladimir Putins presidential envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, commented on social media that the election result would weaken the European Union.

“This will only accelerate the collapse of the EU. Check if I’m right in 4 months,” he wrote on X, responding to claims by British far-right activist Tommy Robinson that Hungary had “fallen.”

The election followed a record voter turnout, underscoring the high stakes and strong public engagement in the vote.

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The result is seen as a setback for Orban’s allies internationally, including political figures aligned with US President Donald Trump, Reuters noted.

New majority emerges

Peter Magyar, 45, leader of the Tisza party, secured a commanding victory, winning 138 seats in the 199-member parliament, Reuters reported.

The result gives him more than the two-thirds majority required to reverse constitutional changes introduced under Orban’s leadership.

Critics within the European Union have previously argued that those reforms weakened democratic standards, and the new government is expected to pursue sweeping changes, including anti-corruption measures.

Sources: Tass News Agency, Hotnews, Reuters