France is turning to Renault as it develops a new missile inspired by Ukraine’s battlefield tactics.

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According to United24 Media, France is turning to automaker Renault as part of a new defense effort aimed at building long-range strike capabilities inspired by Ukraine’s “Flamingo” missile.

The initiative, known as Chorus, brings together Renault and French defense firm Turgis Gaillard under the oversight of the country’s procurement agency.

The move highlights how civilian industry is increasingly being drawn into military planning as European countries adapt to evolving security challenges.

Industrial shift

Rather than focusing on immediate deployment, the project is being used to assess how quickly industrial partners can transition to producing advanced military systems.

French officials are examining whether companies like Renault can adapt mass-production expertise to defense needs if required.

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This reflects a broader effort to strengthen Europe’s ability to scale production during prolonged conflicts.

System concept

According to United24 Media, the planned system would carry a warhead of about 500 kilograms and reach distances of up to 3,000 kilometers.

With an estimated cost of around €100,000 per unit, it is designed to be more affordable than traditional long-range strike systems.

Full technical details remain undisclosed.

Strategic context

“We aim to develop the equivalent of the Ukrainian ‘Flamingo’ missile,” said France’s General Delegate for Armament, Patrick Pailloux, as cited by United24 Media.

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He added: “We will not acquire large quantities of such equipment… however, this work ensures that Renault, when the time comes, will be able to produce in quantity.”

According to United24 Media, the program reflects lessons drawn from Ukraine, where scalable and cost-efficient systems have become increasingly important.

Sources: United24 Media