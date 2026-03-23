Tourists detained after flying drones near Norwegian naval base

Norway detains foreign tourists over restricted drone activity.

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A group of foreign tourists has been detained in northern Norway after flying drones near a key naval installation. Authorities say the incident took place near Ramsund, one of Norway’s main naval bases.

Police were alerted on March 21 after multiple drones were seen inside a restricted area near the facility.

According to NRK, officers responded quickly and detained those involved.

The case centers on suspected violations of strict drone rules around military infrastructure.

Sensitive location

Ramsund is a strategic naval site in northern Norway.

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Officials have increased monitoring of such areas amid growing tensions in the Arctic and High North.

Authorities have not released full details about the tourists or their intention.

The incident comes as Norway faces heightened concerns about surveillance and espionage.

Norwegian security services warned earlier this year that foreign intelligence activity is expected to increase.

“We expect Russian intelligence services to increase their activity in Norway in 2026,” the agency said in its annual threat assessment.

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Pattern of incidents

Officials have previously warned that operatives may pose as civilians, including tourists or fishermen, to gather information.

The latest case is being viewed within that broader context.

Authorities have not directly linked the detained group to any intelligence activity.

The situation also reflects wider concerns across Europe about protecting critical infrastructure.

NATO has stepped up patrols in the Baltic Sea under Operation Baltic Sentry.

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The mission focuses on safeguarding pipelines, cables and other key assets following several suspicious incidents.

Norwegian authorities are continuing their investigation into the drone activity.

Officials have not announced any charges or further actions at this stage.

Sources: NRK, Norwegian security services, United24Media