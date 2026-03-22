France beaten as American takes cheese world cup title

A major upset in the world of fine food has seen an American take top honors in one of France’s most prestigious competitions. The victory is being seen as a breakthrough moment in a field long dominated by European experts.

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CNN Travel reports that Emilia D’Albero became the first American to win the Mondial du Fromage, often described as the Cheesemonger World Cup. The biennial event is held in Tours and brings together top cheese specialists from around the world.

D’Albero said she was overwhelmed when announced as the winner, marking a historic moment for US competitors.

Breaking stereotypes

Beyond the title, D’Albero hopes her win will shift perceptions of her profession in the United States.

“At its core, the definition of a cheesemonger is a person who participates in the sale of cheese, butter, and other dairy products,” she told CNN.

She added that the role goes far beyond retail, describing it as “being a storyteller, and educating people about being responsible consumers. It’s definitely skilled labor.”

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“In Europe this is a well-respected profession, but in the US they think we work behind a deli counter.”

Tough competition

The contest includes a series of demanding challenges designed to test both knowledge and practical skill.

Participants must complete tasks such as blind tastings, precise cutting without tools, written exams and presentations.

CNN Travel reports that finalists are also required to create a 3D cheese sculpture, with D’Albero presenting a design inspired by the phases of the moon.

A bigger win

D’Albero’s success is also being viewed as a milestone for American representation in the field.

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This year marked the first time Team USA sent two women, both of whom finished on the podium. Courtney Johnson secured bronze, while France’s Matthieu Thuillier took silver.

D’Albero said she hopes the attention will encourage more people in the US to explore artisanal cheese.

“I want people to know is that cheese is for everyone,” she said.

Looking ahead

Following the competition, D’Albero and her teammate traveled through France and Italy, continuing to explore regional cheese traditions.

CNN Travel reports that her win could help elevate the profile of American cheesemongers internationally, while also reshaping how the profession is viewed at home.

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Sources: CNN Travel



