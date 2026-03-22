More meetings, no Peace: Inside Trump’s Ukraine negotiations

More than a year into Donald Trump’s second presidency, efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine have produced little visible progress.

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Diplomatic activity between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv has intensified, yet the battlefield situation remains largely unchanged.

Reporting and analysis cited by the policy journal New Eastern Europe suggest the White House approach has struggled to translate meetings and political gestures into concrete steps toward peace.

Alaska talks raise concern

A key moment came last summer when Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Alaska.

The meeting was the first face-to-face encounter between American and Russian leaders since the 2021 Geneva summit between Joe Biden and Putin.

The decision to hold the talks without inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew criticism from officials in Kyiv and several European capitals.

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Some diplomats warned that the optics suggested Washington and Moscow might attempt to shape the future of the conflict without Ukraine directly involved.

European analysts also questioned whether the summit provided Moscow with diplomatic legitimacy while Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine continued.

Ceasefire remains elusive

According to New Eastern Europe, one of the biggest obstacles to progress has been the lack of a mutually accepted ceasefire to create space for negotiations.

Kyiv agreed in March 2025 to a U.S.-supported proposal for a 30-day pause in fighting.

Russia rejected the plan, and attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and cities continued in the months that followed.

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According to the outlet, researchers note that Moscow has frequently declared openness to peace discussions while maintaining offensive operations, a pattern that has complicated diplomatic efforts.

Without a halt in hostilities, attempts to move toward broader political negotiations have repeatedly stalled.

Negotiations without breakthrough

Diplomatic contacts have nonetheless continued. Ziare writes that U.S., Russian and Ukrainian representatives have held more than a dozen meetings since Trump returned to office.

The Trump administration has relied heavily on negotiations led by Trump envoy and real estate developer Steve Witkoff, who has traveled to Russia multiple times in an attempt to keep communication channels open.

Several public remarks by Trump have unsettled Ukrainian officials. The U.S. president has suggested Ukraine could hold elections during or shortly after the war, even as the country remains under martial law.

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Trump campaigned on a promise to end the war within “24 hours”. More than a year into his presidency, the conflict continues, illustrating the diplomatic and military complexities surrounding efforts to bring the war to a close.

Sources: Ziare.com, New Eastern Europe