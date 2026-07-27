Trump accused of exploiting fallen US soldier during controversial campaign speech

Trump’s latest tribute backfires as critics accuse him of exploiting military family’s grief.

Donald Trump is facing renewed criticism after a public tribute to a fallen American soldier was accused of crossing the line from remembrance into campaign politics.

The controversy centers on a memorial appearance honoring 25-year-old First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, who was killed in mid-July during an Iranian missile and drone attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Three other US service members, aged between 19 and 30, also lost their lives in the attack.

Speaking as the soldiers’ remains returned to the United States at Dover Air Force Base, Trump described the occasion as deeply emotional.

“It’s the hardest thing I do.”

Family invited to campaign event

Following the military ceremony, Trump invited Feehan’s parents and uncle aboard Air Force One before traveling to a campaign rally at a high school in Georgia.

During his speech, the president first paid tribute to the young officer before linking the moment to his own political message.

Referring to Feehan, Trump told the crowd:

“He’s looking down right here, and he’s so proud.”

Moments later, he added:

“Together, we’re making our country safer, stronger and far more successful than it has ever been before. It’s happening right before your eyes. That’s why I call it the Golden Age.”

Gold Star families voice anger

Critics argue the transition from honoring a fallen soldier to highlighting the administration’s achievements was inappropriate.

According to Newsner, several members of the Gold Star community — families who have lost loved ones while serving in the US military — condemned the remarks, saying politicians should not attribute political opinions to deceased service members or use memorial events as campaign platforms.

Debate also intensified across social media, where supporters praised Trump’s appearance as heartfelt, while opponents accused him of exploiting a grieving family’s loss for political gain.

Family shares emotional statement

Feehan’s relatives have focused their attention on mourning the loss of the young officer, releasing a statement after the attack expressing their grief.

“Our hearts are broken. Tyler James Feehan, our son, our ‘Tivo,’ was taken from us far too soon alongside other American heroes who were lost or wounded in this same tragic attack.”

The memorial controversy comes as political debate continues over the wider conflict with Iran, which has claimed the lives of multiple American service members since fighting intensified earlier this year.