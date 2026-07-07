Trump administration’s latest file leak leaves migrants facing Iranian torture

Federal rules explicitly state that immigration courts must keep these applications strictly confidential.

Leaving your home country to seek safety is a massive leap of faith.

People hand over their deepest secrets to a new government while praying that sensitive information stays locked away.

But sometimes, that protective vault springs a dangerous leak.

A dangerous disclosure

A brand new lawsuit filed in Washington accuses the US government of breaking a critical privacy rule. The legal complaint directly targets the current administration.

Lawyers claim federal officials are actively handing over confidential asylum documents to the government of Iran. The Public Citizen Litigation Group filed the legal challenge on behalf of the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund, according to NPR.

These shared records allegedly contain deeply personal information. The files hold details about political beliefs, family ties, and the exact reasons these individuals fled their home country in the first place.

High risks involved

Federal rules explicitly state that immigration courts and security agencies must keep these specific applications strictly confidential.

Attorney Michael Kirkpatrick explained the extreme danger of handing this data back to the exact people these migrants are running from.

“The law is very clear that information within an asylum application or other applications for similar forms of protection cannot be shared particularly with the government that the individual is fleeing,” Kirkpatrick told NPR.

He added: “That information could put them in grave risk upon return. They could be detained. They could be interrogated. They could be sent to prison. They could be tortured. As well as the risk to their family and acquaintances who remain in Iran.”

Secret monthly meetings

The lawsuit states that immigration officers routinely met with Iranian consular officials every single month. Those sit-downs happened face-to-face.

Those direct meetings stopped after the United States launched military strikes against Iran in February. The document sharing allegedly continued. Lawyers claim agents simply started mailing the files instead.

The legal team built their case on testimony from terrified detainees. These migrants suddenly realized foreign officials already knew their deepest secrets during official interviews, which sparked absolute panic. A confidential foreign official also confirmed the data policy, NPR reported.

Now, lawyers want a judge to freeze the practice immediately. They also demand that the government notify every single person whose private data was exposed.

Sources: NPR