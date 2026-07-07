The German corporate headquarters completely distanced itself from these pirate vehicles.

When a global brand suddenly leaves a country, its products usually vanish from shelves.

But sometimes, abandoned factories simply refuse to stop running.

Right now, one completely unauthorized assembly line is quietly pumping out luxury vehicles without any official permission.

Leftovers on the line

German automaker BMW confirmed that a factory in Kaliningrad is still building its vehicles. The massive Avtotor plant has quietly assembled limited batches of these cars since early 2025.

The factory relies heavily on old, partly outdated component kits. These parts were allegedly left behind when the car company severed ties in 2022, according to The Insider.

BMW representative Caroline Bachmann recently addressed the issue with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty cited by United24Media. She stated that the unauthorized assembly is still continuing “irregularly.”

Surprising new additions

The situation recently took a strange turn. The Russian factory publicly announced the start of production for the diesel BMW X6 40d model.

Industry experts flagged this development as highly unusual. They pointed out that this specific vehicle had never actually been produced at the Kaliningrad facility before.

Launching an entirely new model takes massive resources. It requires thousands of specific parts from hundreds of different suppliers, meaning the builders cannot simply rely on leftover warehouse stock.

Reports suggest that fresh components are likely reaching the rogue assembly line through shadowy intermediaries and third countries.

Warnings and massive risks

The German corporate headquarters completely distanced itself from these pirate vehicles. BMW confirmed it actively warned state authorities and potential buyers about the massive dangers involved.

Automotive expert Christopher Ludwig highlighted severe concerns regarding electronics, software, and build quality. He noted that the vehicles completely lack crucial engineering oversight.

Without official manufacturer support, these SUVs miss out on vital security updates. In fact, the computer systems inside might even run on hacked or entirely reprogrammed software.

Automotive expert Sergey Aslanyan told The Insider that production had fully resumed. He claimed the factory now rolls out top trim levels of the X5, X6, and X7.

Paying top dollar

Despite the glaring safety issues, these bootleg SUVs officially hit the sales floor in March 2025. Wealthy buyers are eagerly snatching them up.

Dealers are currently asking between 11.9 million and 12.9 million rubles for the three available models. That roughly converts to a massive $155,000 to $168,000 per vehicle.

That price tag sounds staggering. Still, it is a bargain in the local market. These pirate cars save buyers thousands of dollars compared to importing legitimate vehicles through parallel schemes.

Sources: The Insider, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, United24 Media